Why Populists Can’t Win in California

The 2008 Pasadena Doo-Dah Parade public mocking of tax fighter Wayne Lusvardi. Photo by Tracy Lowe

Writing in the February 1 issue of the American Conservative, Los Angeles charter school teacher Kurt Hofer, states he believes that “economic populists” can turn California around politically by promoting bread-and-butter issues (“How Populist Conservatives Can Win In (Yes!) California”) as seemingly evidenced by the November 2020 election.

To paraphrase religious scripture, however, voters don’t entirely vote with their pocketbooks or “by bread alone” but also “by every word that proceeds out of the mouth” of the colluding gods of the government and media monopoly.

What makes Hofer believe an economically populist message will do the trick in turning around California is that the November 2020 California election irrationally went 64% to 34% for Biden even after Gov. Gavin Newsom wrecked the small business economy by overkill epidemic lockdowns. However, these same voters rejected seven of twelve ballot initiatives that affected people’s pocketbooks and crime and overturning California’s anti-gig economy law.

It is easier for the political Left to demonize a conservative politician than it is to change the same voters choices at the ballot box that affect their pocketbook. This is the moral of the story of the California election in November 2020, not some false hope that economic rationality will transform California. California voters have a split personality: economically rational on one side but all-to-gleeful to pillory or symbolically crucify a political outsider who threatens their political sinecures and pensions on the other. Unlike voter initiatives, any notion of changing the political makeup of the state legislature, courts or executive branch solely on bread-and-butter issues is not realistic when it comes to voting for outsider political candidates.

In 2008 I opposed an 8.28%, $10 million annual utility tax, called Measure D, on telephone bills in Pasadena, California, population 150,000, which at the time had a whopping $150 million budget reserve derived from a windfall from the California Energy Crisis of 2001 (that was blamed on Enron as the scapegoat to cover up government environmental policies. In 2001 California was running out of clean air, not necessarily energy).

The local newspaper, the Pasadena Star News, invited me to ride in a car in the Thanksgiving Doo-Dah Parade, to publicly humiliate me for opposing taxes. I was dubbed “The Thorny Rose” (a play on words derived from the more popular Rose Parade in Pasadena). Those who instigated this public humiliation were the content editor of the newspaper and the public affairs officer of the city. I refused to be put on display and mocked in a parade, even though they said riding in the parade was all in fun. Nonetheless, I was humiliated in absentia by someone dressed in a “chicken” costume to ride in the parade since I “chickened out” of doing so (see photo above).

Theodore Dalrymple has pointed out that the way Communism controlled people was not primarily by lies (as Rod Dreher believes in his book “Live Not By Lies“), but by public humiliation. California novelist John Steinbeck put it this way: “An unbelieved truth can hurt a man much more than a lie. It takes great courage to back truth unacceptable to our times. There’s a punishment for it, and it’s usually crucifixion”.

What the American media and education have become are gigantic humiliation machines of political correctness. The term for this is pillorying, an ancient practice of locking a person’s head and arms in a wooden stock for public display. The pilloried person was then jeered, mocked and pelted with garbage. Pillorying was the central aspect of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel The Scarlet Letter. In America, pillorying was authorized by U.S. statute until 1839, but Delaware did not end it until 1905. However, it revived under the Leftist tactic of political correctness laws and Trump derangement syndrome.

If California’s politics are going to turn around, I would start first at prohibiting the public humiliation of those who run for office in parades or character assassination on the internet and public media and educational institutions.

It is indeed curious that the modern media version of political correctness, cancel culture or de-platforming, has received little condemnation from liberal Christians, whose religious figurehead was crucified. There is no effective liberal religious transcendence above the class war.

A resolution to this ongoing class war, shy of civil war, cannot be found in solely appealing to economic interests that can be co-opted by globalist crony capitalists. Nor can it be resolved by power grabbing and criminalizing political outsiders. Both lack the necessary political legitimacy of the productive common people.

This was made clear by 16th century political thinker Niccolo Machiavelli (who himself has been demonized by liberal educators and movie makers as the teacher of evil and stigmatized by the myth of “Machiavellianism”). Machiavelli was no saint but he was a Christian who wrote sermons (“On Penitence”), ranked religious leaders such as Moses as the most glorious, and advocated a republic form of government that our founding fathers copied.

To Machiavelli, princes and modern-day crony capitalist oligarchs tend to twist liberty to mean the ability to dominate others, while the independent masses “have only a desire not to be dominated, and as a consequence, a stronger will to live in liberty”. Good government for Machiavelli was government run with the approval of the productive common people not princes or oligarchs who form a coalition with the underclass.

Following Machiavelli, calls for unity and consensus by the Biden administration won’t bring about resolution of the year-long staged race riots and targeted wrecking of the small business economy as part of a class war against political outsiders. As we can already see, it will just bring about more pillorying, defamation and criminalization of opponents.

Neither will a call to economic populism bring about needed reform. Instead, Machiavelli wrote: “Had Rome wished to eliminate the causes of her disturbances, she would have also eliminated the causes for her (economic) expansion”. Only continued conflict and the refusal of political outsiders to accept the stigmatization by vindictive and self-serving political insiders offers the prospect of liberty.

Machiavelli believed “that the defect for which writers blame the crowd can be attributed to all men individually and most of all to princes” (insider politicians). Humanity’s fallen nature is universal and older than the Christian story of an exemplary religious prophet charged with contempt for whom the crowd called “crucify him, crucify him”.

Wayne Lusvardi lives in Rancho Mirage and was the key leader in thwarting Proposition 31 in 2012, a voter initiative that would have required wealthy cities and school districts to share their revenues with poorer immigrant cities through revenue sharing by regionalized government.