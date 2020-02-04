Why Texans Don’t Want Any More Californians

Across a frightened nation divided by politics and culture, a fragile harmony is ascendant, as Americans in small towns and large cities alike cry out in trembling unison: Hey, where did all these Californians come from?
Talk of a “California Exodus” is sweeping the country—and so are anxieties about its effects on the rest of the West. In October, the Boise mayoral candidate Wayne Richey proposed at an election forum to build a $26 billion wall to keep out people moving from the Golden State. (His backup plan to stop the invasion of Boise? “Trash the place.”) A viral Wall Street Journal article recounted the plight of a small Idaho town buckling under the stress of thousands of inbound Californians. And this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a warning on Twitter to Californians moving to his state: “Remember those high taxes, burdensome regulations, & socialistic agenda advanced in CA? We don’t believe in that.” The sentiment was echoed in various warnings in Dallas newspapers about the awful “California-ing” of North Texas.
In 2016, President Donald Trump swept the Republican primary with a simple message: Build a wall to keep out the immigrants. Today, a new anti-migration theme is sweeping the country: Build a wall to keep out the Californians.
But is the California Exodus real?
From one perspective, the answer is very clearly yes. In 2012, California gained 113,000 people on net through domestic and international migration. Last year, California lost 40,000 people on net to migration, according to its own demographers. The state still grew, thanks to births, but at the lowest rate on record. Now the U.S. state most synonymous with all varieties of growth—vegetal, technological, and human—is at the precipice of its first-ever population decline. …
Comments
As a Kalifornian I feel for the people of these states. People flee the oppression of taxes and regulations and then get uncomfortable when government isn’t there patting them on the behind and saying you are a good boy….I’ll take care of it.
Don’t want to vote Republican? Then stay home. Don’t want to stand on your own two feet? Stay home.
Just the fact that California has 10% of the country’s population but tries to support 35% of the country’s welfare, should be a good indication of the demo-socialist mind rot the rest of the US doesn’t want.
The left wingnut and demo-socialists want to ballyhoo that California has the worlds 5th largest economy, but when the reality of the cost of living sets in, that drops to 14th; just a very small step above mexico’s.
On the heels of the welfare disaster is that gangs are actually coming into California to pillage and plunder, knowing that if they get caught at all, the penalty will be a slap on the wrist.
Remember, worthless politicians are elected by apathetic citizens who don’t bother to VOTE..
Why would any conservative bother to vote in California? It’s a one-party state. Reams of attorneys travel throughout the State to harvest ballots to Democrats in Republican enclaves, and trumpet their successes. Steven Frank keeps saying if you don’t like the high taxes and loss of your deductions, just vote out the current politicians. That has been made IMPOSSIBLE in California. We who cannot leave California are just stuck with whatever new tax-and-spend issue, bond issue, etc. is voted for by the majority of Californians who don’t pay taxes and don’t own property. It’s a true copy of the Boston Tea Party situation – taxes to pay and no representatives now or in the foreseeable future. Today’s Democrats do not want a debate, they want everything as they believe it should be, and everyone else to just shut up and get out of their way.