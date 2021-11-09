$1.4 Million in Bogus Workers’ Comp Insurance Premiums Collected by Unlicensed OC Agent, Prosecutors Say

By

Workers’ Compensation form with pen and glasses

A former Costa Mesa resident, who was arrested in October on suspicion of collecting over $1.4 million from companies paying for bogus workers’ compensation insurance coverage, made her first court appearance in Orange County last week to face multiple felonies.

Karyl Lynn Reed, 57, was taken into custody in Seabrook, Texas and then brought before a judge in Santa Ana during an arraignment hearing on Oct. 27, California Department of Insurance officials said in a news release. She was accused of multiple felony counts of grand theft, embezzlement and forgery, according to court records.

Reed worked as an unlicensed insurance agent and ran two companies called Envoy Business Partners and Allenn Specialty Group, CDI officials said. Prosecutors accuse her of using those companies to produce fraudulent certificates of insurance to fool her victims and collect premiums for non-existent coverage from them.

Click here to read full article on ocregister.com