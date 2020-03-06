21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus

By

Vice President Mike Pence said a cruise ship being held off the coast of Californa will be directed to a non-commercial port so all crew and passengers can be tested, during a news conference Friday.

Of the 46 people swab-tested on the Grand Princess so far, 21 tested positive for the virus and one was deemed inconclusive, Pence said. The rest tested negative for the disease. Nineteen of those who tested positive were crew members.

“We’re taking all measures necessary to see to the health of the Americans on the Grand Princess and just as importantly to protect the health of the American public and prevent the spread of the disease,” Pence told reporters at the White House. “We will be testing everyone on the ship. We will be quarantining.” …

Click here to read the full article from Fox News.