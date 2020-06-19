6,000 Beds Slated to Clear Los Angeles Freeway Camps

After frenzied weeks of negotiating, the city and county of Los Angeles announced an agreement Thursday to create 5,300 beds for homeless people over the next 10 months, rising to 6,000 over a year and a half.
The beds will be provided to comply with a court order issued last month by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter that requires city, county and homelessness officials to provide space in shelters or alternative housing for the 6,000 to 7,000 county residents living near freeway overpasses, underpasses and ramps.
The two parties had previously been at loggerheads over how to fund a plan to help these people after the judge raised concerns about the health risks of constantly breathing vehicle emissions. …
Comments
And – just WHERE will this be??? Our local Motel 6 was given over to them – and we’ve NOW experienced a far higher rate of crimes in the area. THANK YOU – Garshitty – it’s YOUR program – take them out of your city – plop them in our neighborhoods.
What happens next when the other 49 states still keep sending their homeless here with a one way train or bus ticket. We are a sanctuary state you know. These are not all of ours we inherit them by the thousands. Maybe our inept Governor should have to take some responsibility for deeming us the State to take care of everyone, the homeless, the illegals and the progressives. You get what you vote for and I sure didn’t vote for these flaccid and impotent leaders.