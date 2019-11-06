691,000 People Moved Out of California Last Year

By

Does it feel like all your friends are moving out of state? It’s because they are.

We’ve got more than goodbye parties and U-Haul shortages as evidence: Newly released census data shows approximately 691,000 people moved from California to another U.S. state in 2018. About 501,000 people moved from another state into California over the same time period.

It’s the seventh year in a row that more people have left the state than moved in, reports KNTV.

Where all the California refugees going? The No. 1 destination is Texas, which may not come as a huge surprise. For starters, it’s a big state with the second-largest population after California. Jobs there are also plentiful — Texas added more jobs last year than any other state (the unemployment rate is about 3% in Texas). …

