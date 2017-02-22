80% of Americans Oppose Sanctuary Cities – Harvard Poll

By

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that cities that arrest illegal immigrants for crimes should be required to turn them over to federal authorities.

The poll shows that President Trump has broad public support in his effort to crack down on sanctuary cities.

A survey from Harvard–Harris Poll provided exclusively to The Hill found that 80 percent of voters say local authorities should have to comply with the law by reporting to federal agents the illegal immigrants they come into contact with.

Read the full article from The Hill here: http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/320487-poll-americans-overwhelmingly-oppose-sanctuary-cities