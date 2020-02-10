A homeless couple moved into a $4 million Bay Area home a year ago

By

When a homeless couple in Oakland moved into a $4 million Piedmont home last year, they didn’t know if they’d be staying for a few weeks or a few months.

It’s not every day a homeowner in one of the Bay Area’s most exclusive cities opens up their home to the needy. But that’s what Piedmont resident Terrence McGrath did for Greg Dunston and Marie Mckinzie.

A year has passed, and the couple still lives in McGrath’s in-law unit. But it’s been, at times, a trying experience for both homeowner and guests. Tensions have flared over the couple’s joblessness and cleanliness. But McGrath remains committed to helping Dunston and Mckinzie. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.