.A. Mayor Says Kamala Harris Doesn’t Have California Locked Up

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Democratic U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has strong support for her presidential bid in her home state of California, but she doesn’t have it locked up as her competitors aggressively campaign there.

“Everybody’s been here,” Garcetti said in an interview, citing visits by Democratic candidates including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, whose rally on Saturday in front of the Los Angeles City Hall drew thousands of supporters. “California will very much be in play.”

California’s presidential primary, historically held in June, has often had less impact than those in other states because the candidate field is thinned by then. The state’s primary has been moved to March next year, which will put it immediately after the traditional early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina in early February. …

