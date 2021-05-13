A Plan To Cut Income Taxes

By

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer unveiled a tax plan on Wednesday that would eliminate state income tax for individuals who make less than $50,000 and families that earn less than $100,000.

“We have to make California less expensive. California is literally taxing people out of our state,” the former San Diego mayor said at a news conference in Downey. “Today I’m here to proudly introduce the largest middle-class tax cut in California history. Sacramento has serious problems and we need serious leadership to fix them.”

Faulconer, 54, is running in the recall election to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Under his plan, individuals making up to $1 million would receive some state tax reduction, meaning that his proposal would affect 11 million households in California. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.