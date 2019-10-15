Abortion pills, gun control and roadkill: New California laws Gavin Newsom just signed

By

And the sun sets on the California Capitol’s 2019 legislative year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom crossed the finish line of his first session as governor on Sunday with a bill-signing sprint that brought his total approved laws to 870 and his vetoed proposals to 172.

“Together, we have accomplished a great deal this year to help California families get ahead and made historic progress on some of the state’s most intractable challenges,” Newsom said via press release.

In case you missed it, here were this weekend’s major legislative updates.

THOSE THAT PASSED

Among the deluge of bills approved by Newsom are several laws that his predecessor Jerry Brown had vetoed, as well as others that are a clear rebuke to President Donald Trump’s policies against immigration and reproductive rights. …

