Another Round of Intentional Power Shutoffs Hits California

California’s largest utility started yet another round of intentional power cuts to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires, frustrating residents two weeks after it left nearly 1 million customers in the dark for days.

The latest blackouts started Wednesday and will affect parts of 17 counties that include wine country Sonoma and Napa at least through Thursday afternoon.

Red flag warnings are in place for more than 25 million people in Northern and Southern California, which means soaring temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds will increase the risk of fire dangers.

About 179,000 Northern California customers will lose electricity in the latest shutoff, the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said. But the number of affected people will be higher since customers include houses and businesses. …

