Anti-Fracking Bill Could Severely Curtail Oil And Gas Extraction In California

California may soon take one of its most aggressive steps yet to fight climate change.

A bill before the state Legislature seeks to ban the controversial practice of hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking, in response to a high-profile request by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who last year urged lawmakers to move to halt the fossil fuel extraction technique.

But Senate Bill 467 wouldn’t stop there.

It would also eliminate several other methods that use water, steam or acid to wring oil from the ground. Taken together, the bill would prohibit most petroleum production in California and threaten many thousands of jobs, industry leaders say, particularly in places such as Kern County, where much of the state’s oil and gas is extracted.

Supporters of the bill are skeptical of the industry’s data but don’t deny that SB467 would have a major effect on the state’s oil and gas sector. It’s a necessary step, advocates say, to curb the ever-growing impacts of climate change caused by burning fossil fuels. …

