Assemblyman Brough stripped of assignments on committees

Assemblyman William Brough (R-Dana Point) was removed from all committee assignments Wednesday after a state investigation found he made inappropriate comments and engaged in unwanted touching with an unidentified woman who filed a complaint with the Legislature.

Brough was notified of the findings of the Workplace Conduct Unit panel by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), who said the alleged conduct was “detrimental to the professional environment of the Assembly and to its employees.”

“I categorically deny harassing or offering political favors to anyone,” Brough said in a statement Wednesday. “I will take the recommended training. I also want to apologize to my family, friends and supporters for putting them through this unfair process. We are looking at legal options.” …

