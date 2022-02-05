Assemblywoman Davies Introduces “Parents Bill of Rights”

By

A “Parents Bill of Rights” to ensure schools fully inform parents about what their kids are being taught, and guaranteeing parental rights to govern what they are being taught, has been introduced by Assemblywoman Laurie Davies, who represents much of south Orange County.

“California’s education system has long been a beacon for the rest of our nation to follow,” said Davies, a Republican. “Unfortunately, things have changed in recent years for our school system. In this new era of ‘cancel-culture’, our students have been taught what to think instead of how to think.”

As an example, Davies pointed to the Burbank Unified School District banning classic pieces of literature, such as Harper Lee’s award-winning novel To Kill A Mockingbird, for fear students might be “uncomfortable” learning about the history of racism in our country. Davies suggested such misguided banning of literary masterpieces is a contributing factor in California’s ranking 41st in the nation for public school performance.

“We must equip parents with the tools to go into schools and districts and fight for the education that meets the needs of their child,” said Davies. “Involved parents, in turn, teach their children how to think, instead of what to think.”

“Every parent should have the right to choose what kind of school their child should attend, the right to make healthcare decisions for their child, and the right to all academic records related to their child,” said Davies. “This includes the ability to review course materials taught to students.”

Under Davies’ “Parents Bill of Education Rights,” schools would be required to:

Provide parents and guardians, at the start of each quarter, opportunities to learn about their children’s’ curriculum – including any supplemental materials brought in by teachers.

Inform parents and guardians in advance of any teachings related to comprehensive sexual education and HIV prevention – and about the opt-out procedure.

Send parents an annual newsletter listing clubs and activities at their school, and the nature and purpose of those clubs and activities.

Schools would be required to post the following on the district/school website:

How to opt-out of comprehensive sexual education and HIV prevention education.

School choice options

Immunization requirements

How to inspect instruction materials, including curriculum materials.

How to review statewide standardized assessment results.

How to qualify their child for gifted or special education programs.

How to access promotion and retention policies, including high school graduation requirements.

