At least 3 dead in California garlic festival shooting

By

A man opened fire at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California Sunday night. Nearly 100,000 people attend the weekend-long event each year.

Here’s what you need to know:

The victims: At least three people are dead including a 6-year-old boy, and 12 more have been injured, police say. At least one of those people is in critical condition at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. A spokesperson for the medical center said their patients are between the ages of 12 and 69-years old.

At least three people are dead including a 6-year-old boy, and 12 more have been injured, police say. At least one of those people is in critical condition at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. A spokesperson for the medical center said their patients are between the ages of 12 and 69-years old. The suspect: Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Santino William Legan. He was fatally shot by police about a minute after opening fire. Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the shooter was armed with an AK-47 assault-type rifle. Instagram posts bearing the name of the suspected gunman mentioned a white supremacist book and showed a picture of people walking around the event shortly before the shooting began.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Santino William Legan. He was fatally shot by police about a minute after opening fire. Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the shooter was armed with an AK-47 assault-type rifle. Instagram posts bearing the name of the suspected gunman mentioned a white supremacist book and showed a picture of people walking around the event shortly before the shooting began.

Click here to read the full article from CNN