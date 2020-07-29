Attorney General Stands by Federal Response in Oregon Unrest

By

Atty. Gen. William Barr on Tuesday aggressively defended the federal response to violence and protests at the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., and his decision to intercede in criminal cases involving President Trump’s close associates.

The attorney general’s highly anticipated appearance before the House Judiciary Committee lasted a contentious five hours as he parried attacks by Democrats over his response to nationwide protests against police violence, his handling of the Russia investigation and his skepticism about the security of voting by mail.

The bitter and partisan back-and-forth between the nation’s top law enforcement official and Democrats came as authorities have engaged in violent clashes with protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, unrest that escalated after federal officers were captured on video taking people into custody without apparent probable cause and driving them away in unmarked vans. Barr has dispatched dozens of federal officers to protect the building. …

