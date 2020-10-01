Ban on chokeholds among California criminal justice reforms signed by Gov. Newsom

By

Spurred by the slayings of George Floyd and other Black people in police custody across the country, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday banned certain chokeholds as he approved several new laws designed to increase oversight of the criminal justice system.

But amid national calls to defund the police, he vetoed a priority bill of reform groups that would have provided state funding for community organizations to take over some police duties in an effort to deescalate confrontations.

Newsom supported the concept of the bill, which passed with near-unanimous bipartisan support, but objected to how it would have been administered.

The veto “is in sharp contrast to his promises to address systemic racism and violence in policing,” said Cat Brooks, co-founder of Anti Police-Terror Project. “Shame on you.”

While she noted that Newsom promised to keep working on the issue with lawmakers next year, “how many lives will we lose between now and then?”

The California bill banning neck holds does not apply to the sort of suffocation that killed Floyd in May in Minneapolis and led to months of protests. Floyd died when a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was on the ground. …

This article was originally published by the Associated Press.