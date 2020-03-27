Bay Area Coronavirus Cases Climb as Testing Grows: 26% Test Positive

By

More than a quarter of the people tested for coronavirus at a Hayward site that opened this week turned up positive, city officials said Thursday, as confirmed cases climbed in the Bay Area, topping 1,400, with at least 32 deaths.

At the city-run site, 26% — 54 out of 207 tested Monday, its first day — were positive, as new sites open daily in the Bay Area and confirmed cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus rise.

Increased testing reveals more cases. But providers are still having trouble keeping up with the need.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week the state needs more tests, “smarter and more targeted testing, and more community surveillance,” noting that the state’s testing capacity is still not good enough. …

Click here to read the full article by the San Francisco Chronicle.