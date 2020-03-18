Bay Area coronavirus tests: Where can I get one?

By

Even as large commercial labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp are making coronavirus testing more available — they say they will have the combined capacity to run 20,000 tests each day by the end of the week — many Americans are finding it difficult if not impossible to get tested promptly.

The Chronicle has heard from a number of Bay Area residents expressing frustration about delays, red tape and conflicting information on whether, where and how they can get tested. Some have had contact with a recent traveler to countries where the virus is widespread, are showing symptoms of fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, and are in high-risk groups based on their age (50 and above) and chronic health conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments say that tests should be prioritized for patients ill enough to be hospitalized, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and health care workers who have treated a known COVID-19 patient — but they give clinicians leeway to use their judgment to decide whether to test a patient. People who are not showing any symptoms should not try to get tested. …

