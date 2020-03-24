Bay Area Site Opens For Coronavirus Test Without Doctor’s Order

By

Within an hour after Hayward Fire Station 7 began offering free coronavirus testing at 9 a.m. Monday morning — one of the first free testing sites in California with no doctor’s order required — firefighters had screened nearly 300 people for symptoms, collected nasal cavity samples from about 20 of them and prepared to drive the samples across the bay to a lab.

By 11 a.m., technicians and clinical laboratory specialists at Avellino Lab, the Menlo Park biotech company that is providing and processing the tests, was running samples through its diagnostic machines. Results were expected within nine hours — far faster than the several days many physicians’ offices are waiting for results for their patients.

The Hayward testing facility is believed to be one of the first of its kind in California, in which a local fire department is working with a local biotech company to provide and expedite free coronavirus testing with same-day or next-day results. If successful and scaled up, it could help relieve pent-up demand to get testing and results quickly, which would help infectious disease experts understand how widespread the coronavirus is becoming. …

