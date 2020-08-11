Beach Town Hires Mask Police

By

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Hermosa Beach is tapping personnel from a private consulting firm to help its Police Department enforce an ordinance requiring face coverings in many public areas, city officials said.

Four health ordinance enforcement officers from Willdan Group began assisting the Hermosa Beach Police Department on Saturday, Police Chief Paul LeBaron said.

Officials plan to see how it goes over the weekend to determine how many of them will be needed moving forward and for how long.

The contract employees are not sworn members of the Police Department and do not have the authority to make arrests, only to enforce certain rules and administrative regulations, LeBaron said. They will be focused exclusively on ensuring that people in the South Bay city are wearing face coverings. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.