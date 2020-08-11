Beach Town Hires Mask Police

Hermosa Beach is tapping personnel from a private consulting firm to help its Police Department enforce an ordinance requiring face coverings in many public areas, city officials said.
Four health ordinance enforcement officers from Willdan Group began assisting the Hermosa Beach Police Department on Saturday, Police Chief Paul LeBaron said.
Officials plan to see how it goes over the weekend to determine how many of them will be needed moving forward and for how long.
The contract employees are not sworn members of the Police Department and do not have the authority to make arrests, only to enforce certain rules and administrative regulations, LeBaron said. They will be focused exclusively on ensuring that people in the South Bay city are wearing face coverings. …
Comments
OMG that sure stinks to high heaven!!
Here you are trying to enjoy the fresh breezes and you suck in your own sweat and snot and drips of sweat rolling down your forehead too. Now imagine that there is no help from the sun for your healthy feeling because it will not dry out all that filth rolling into your FILTHY MASK that makes breathing very DIRTY AND infected with just plain CRAP—-AS IN DEMOCRAP~~
TRUTH IS that masks are good in an operating room and in a closed environment (depending what one) but not out in the open which is probably a lot more healthy than you are in your FILTHY MASK!
iT IS WRONG to require wearing them and one more thing- Do you listen to gruesome -newsome on his radio dailies? He does sound gruesome with that grainy-harsh voice and a 2 min. limit is all I can stand too.
Wearing a filthy mask and listing to gruesome-newsome’s-raspy voice is mega punishment for knowing that they know NOTHING AND think this control will give you positive results – It won’t