Beverly Hills foils ‘discreet’ dinner plans at La Scala

By

Beverly Hills officials last week moved to thwart plans for a “speakeasy”-style New Year’s Eve dinner amid the coronavirus surge at one of the city’s venerable restaurants, reminding the management about Los Angeles County’s dining ban.

The officials were responding to an invitation sent to some area residents from La Scala, the fine-dining Italian restaurant on North Cañon Drive in Beverly Hills, that appeared to signal plans for a secret dinner that would violate restrictions imposed by public health experts. The invitations were put inside the restaurant’s takeout bags.

“Welcome back to the 20’s Prohibition,” read the message, in a formal cursive script. “We are currently taking reservations for New Year’s Eve dinner. Inside.”

The message continued, “Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.”

Keith Sterling, a spokesman for the city of Beverly Hills, told The Times by email that city officials contacted La Scala on Christmas Eve about the event to remind its management about the county’s order. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.