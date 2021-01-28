Biden Halts New Oil Drilling On Federal Lands. Here’s What It Means for California

By

President Biden, acting quickly to differentiate his climate agenda from his predecessor’s, rolled out a slate of environmental directives Wednesday, including a far-reaching suspension of new oil and gas development on federal land and waters.

The indefinite moratorium is widely viewed as a first step to halting the granting of federal drilling leases permanently, and it marks a milestone in California’s half-century fight to keep the federal government from expanding fossil fuel extraction across the state.

Oil and gas companies, which operate largely off the Southern California coast and in the flatlands of Kern and Monterey counties, are already fighting the move. Environmentalists and climate activists stand behind it. …

