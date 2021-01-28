Biden Halts New Oil Drilling On Federal Lands. Here’s What It Means for California

President Biden, acting quickly to differentiate his climate agenda from his predecessor’s, rolled out a slate of environmental directives Wednesday, including a far-reaching suspension of new oil and gas development on federal land and waters.
The indefinite moratorium is widely viewed as a first step to halting the granting of federal drilling leases permanently, and it marks a milestone in California’s half-century fight to keep the federal government from expanding fossil fuel extraction across the state.
Oil and gas companies, which operate largely off the Southern California coast and in the flatlands of Kern and Monterey counties, are already fighting the move. Environmentalists and climate activists stand behind it. …
Comments
Biden the court jester.
He states his goal is to return the economy to pre pandemic levels. He cancels heavy industry programs and items that are already funded for politics. The lost jobs in industry includes welders, equipment haulers, and support sectors like steel mills.
How bad does it get? His economic advisors have stated no problem, green industry will make the difference. Really???
Where is the science that disproves volcanic influence on global warming? Where is the science that disproves the magnetic shifts are not influencing weather? etc etc etc etc etc
The Court Jester fiddles while his second does not know what she is doing.