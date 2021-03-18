Bill to Help Prevent Future Inmate Unemployment Fraud Passes Senate Committee

By

A bill to help prevent future inmate Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud by cross checking unemployment insurance claims with state and county prison rolls passed in the Senate Public Safety Committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 39, authored by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), would specifically require the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), as well as counties, to provide the names and social security numbers of current inmates to the EDD to prevent fraudulent unemployment benefit payments. The bill would also set July 1, 2021 as the date that the Director of the EDD must verify with the CDCR and counties that, before unemployment benefits can be paid, that the claimant is not currently serving a sentence in either state prison or county jail.

Additionally, if the EDD determines that the claimant is currently serving a sentence in a state prison or county jail, then the CDCR or county law enforcement, as well as the Department of Justice, is to alerted to the attempt.Senator Grove wrote SB 39 due to more than 35,000 fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed last year on behalf of inmates, despite it being against state law that inmates are to not receive unemployment benefits. In total, this amounted to around $400 million in fraudulent payments just to inmates alone, and was part of the $11.4 billion to $31 billion total lost by the EDD last year due to fraudulent claims.

“Governor Newsom’s EDD is the most mismanaged department in the country,” stated Senator Grove in a press release on Tuesday. “District Attorneys raised the alarm five years ago, that the department had potential for inmate fraud, but the EDD deliberately ignored their warnings. With the COVID-19 surge in unemployment claims, the doors were open wide for inmates to exploit the department’s lax procedures.”

Grove also noted that SB 39, as well as the similar version in the Assembly, AB 110, would finally meet U.S. Department of Labor recommendations against fraudulent unemployment claims. Despite the Department of Labor first urging states to be vigilant to protect against fraudulent claims in May of 2020, California was one of 15 states that didn’t implement unemployment claim cross checking with prison and jail rolls. Without the cross checking in place, fraud persisted for months.

“The State Auditor has made it clear that EDD was both poorly managed and vulnerable to fraud especially when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Given the Department’s historic failure and continued unwillingness to implement audit recommendations, it is critical that the Legislature hold EDD’s feet to the fire to better serve unemployed Californians,” added Senator Grove. …

