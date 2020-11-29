BLM Supporters Protest Biden’s Consideration of L.A. Mayor Garcetti for Cabinet

By

Black Lives Matter activists protested outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, opposing the mayor’s potential nomination to President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet.

A few hundred people gathered at the house Saturday morning chanting “F— Garcetti.” “Garcetti is the worst mayor in the nation, don’t choose him for transportation,” other protesters reportedly shouted.

Demonstrators have gathered near Garcetti’s home for days. On Thanksgiving, the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and two people were arrested, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Protesters vowed to gather “every single day” at 9 a.m. “We’re telling @joebiden not to appoint @mayorofla to his cabinet. We won’t allow his failed policies to become a part of the national agenda,” Black Lives Matter Los Angeles wrote on its Facebook page. …

Click here to read the full article from Fox News