Break-Ins, High Costs Cause Nobody to Want to Open a Restaurant in San Francisco

It felt like deja vu for Dave Martin as he watched silent security footage of an individual breaking into his San Francisco bar in June.

Within the first 16 months after it opened, Pine Tar Grill, Martin’s San Francisco Giants-themed business on Folsom Street filled with sports memorabilia, was burglarized three times. The final incident was caught on camera, showing a person breaking the glass of the front door at around 4 a.m. to steal cash, sports-related bobblehead toys and computers, Martin said.

Repairs cost thousands of dollars and were a big factor in his decision to close the bar last month.

“To balance everything out when it comes to the costs, I would have had to charge like $85 for a cheeseburger,” said Martin. …

