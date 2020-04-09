CA counties scramble to find ventilators as Newsom sends 500 to other states

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to lend 500 state-owned ventilators to New York and other coronavirus hot spots outside California has caught some local officials in his own state off guard as they scramble to acquire the much-needed medical equipment, particularly in Riverside County.
Riverside County officials said the state recently denied their request for an additional 500 ventilators, even though the county expects demand for the breathing machines at county hospitals and medical centers to exceed the supply in less than three weeks.
Santa Clara County, another area hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is offering a $1,000 bounty for each device it receives and has ordered companies with the devices to report their inventory to the county. …
Comments
Once again the Democrat Emperor Has No Cloths.
Slick, and the rest of the Democrat Elite have been found out by this recession. It is too bad the remaining press will not expose them. TV talking heads fall over themselves to avoid the failure called Democrat.
This doesn’t surprise me one bit, Newsom IS AN IDIOT A SOCIALIST NAZI DEMOCRATE. He could care less about his BLUE STATE because ELECTIONS are RIGGED HERE…
Wouldn’t it be ironic if Newsome will need one of those ventilators that he so graciously gave away?
hey! he’s running for higher office. he doesn’t care.