CA Legislators Support Some AB 5 Exemptions

California lawmakers have embraced a plan to loosen the state’s year-old law that limits the use of independent contractors, providing new flexibility in a variety of professional and nontraditional jobs but failing to mollify critics who say the system remains too restrictive.

Supporters of Assembly Bill 2257 expect Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the proposal into law this month. As urgency legislation, it would take effect as soon as he signs it.

“This bill strikes a balance and continues to provide protections for workers against misclassification that had previously gone unchecked for decades under the old rules,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), the bill’s author. …

