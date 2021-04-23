Caitlyn Jenner Announces She’s Running For California Governor

By

Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California — and she’s got a team of ex-Trump aides behind her.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, a longtime Republican, announced on Friday that she filed initial paperwork to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election.

“I’m in!” she declared on Twitter, with the banner “Caitlyn for California.”

Jenner, 71, has a team of prominent GOP strategists behind her, Axios reported. They include Tony Fabrizio, a pollster who worked on former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and Steven Cheung, a former Trump White House aide who was part of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s team during the star’s successful 2003 recall election. …

Click here to read the full article from Page Six