California Advances Decriminalizing Psychedelic Substances

By

California on Tuesday moved another step closer to decriminalizing psychedelics — amid a debate over whether their prohibition is an outdated remnant of the War on Drugs — after the author removed a substance from the bill that opponents said can be used as a date-rape drug.

The bill would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use and “social sharing” psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms. It also covers psilocyn, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline excluding peyote, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, often called ecstasy).

“People’s lives are literally transformed because of these substances,” said Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, though he amended his bill to remove ketamine from the list. …

Click here to read the full article from the Associated Press.