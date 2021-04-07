California Aims To Fully Reopen Its Economy June 15

April 7, 2021 By Luke Money and Taryn Luna 2 Comments

California is aiming to fully reopen its economy June 15, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the lives and businesses of millions across the state.

Officials emphasize the move hinges on two factors: a sufficient vaccine supply and stable and low hospitalization numbers.

There also will not be a full return to pre-pandemic life. Notably, California’s mask mandate will remain in place.

But officials expressed confidence that the state, through continued improvement in its coronavirus metrics and the steady rollout of vaccines, is now positioned to begin actively planning for what comes after COVID-19. …

Click here to read the full article by the L.A. Times.

  1. JimNorCal says
    April 7, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Let everyone who wants a vaccine get the jab.
    Let everyone who wants to wear a mask, or a hazmat suit or shelter in place–let them do so.
    Then, open it up.

  2. Mel says
    April 7, 2021 at 11:45 am

    STOP SPENDING MONEY CALIFORNIANS….MAKE THESE NAZI SOCIALIST DEMOCRAT SCUMBAGS HURT ABD HURT BIG TIME….CUT OFF THEIR FUNDS

