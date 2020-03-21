California Allowing To-Go Sales for Beer, Wine and Cocktails

By

You’ll be able to get that margarita to go under a temporary measure taken by the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

California restaurants may now sell “beer, wine, and pre-mixed drinks or cocktails” for pick-up or delivery as long as they have “a secure lid or cap” (without a hole for sipping or a straw) and are sold with food. The state has also lifted its ban on alcohol sold at drive-through windows.

It’s one of a number of steps taken by the agency to ease the pain on restaurants and retailers hurt by the downturn in traffic caused by the coronavirus and shelter-in-place order, made statewide Friday night by Gov. Gavin Newsom. …

