California audit finds thousands in improper state payments

By

A California Department of Transportation manager commuted some 450 miles (724 kilometers) to work — from San Diego to Sacramento — for two years and the state paid for it, according to an audit released Tuesday.

A state hospital administrator also racked up tens of thousands of dollars with long commutes and a prison administrator watched thousands of YouTube videos at work. Those were among the more egregious misuses of taxpayer money outlined in the report on improper activities by state agencies and employees.

The California state auditor said investigations completed between July and December of last year identified about $427,000 in inappropriate expenditures. It did not specifically identify any of the people involved in the improprieties.

Most of the agencies involved indicated that they had or intended to investigate the misuses and implement training and other reforms to prevent future violations. …

Click here to read the full article from the Associated Press