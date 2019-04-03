California bans state-funded travel to South Carolina

By

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday announced a ban on state-funded travel to South Carolina, citing a measure on the books that enables faith-based foster agencies to “discriminate” against gays and others.

“The State of South Carolina recently enacted a measure that sanctions discrimination against families in the placement of children in need of homes,” said Becerra, a Democrat. “The State of California strongly stands against any form of discrimination.”

Becerra said the ban becomes effective April 15 and will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored travel to South Carolina.

According to Becerra’s office, the “discriminatory provision” in the South Carolina law, known as H-4950 and enacted on July 5, 2018, was “buried deep within a general budget bill.” It said the provision contains wording …

