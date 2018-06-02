You are here: Home / Trending News / California bans travel to another state based on its ‘discriminatory’ LGBT adoption law

June 2, 2018 By Ryan W. Miller

xavier-becerraAdd Oklahoma to the list of states to which California is banning state-funded and state-sponsored travel.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday that as a result of “discriminatory legislation” that became Oklahoma law last month, the western state will prohibit travel to its midwestern counterpart.

A 2017 California law requires that its attorney general keeps a list of states subject to a state travel ban because of “laws that authorize or require discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” Becerra’s office said in a statement.

“California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy,” he said.

Oklahoma becomes the ninth state subject to the state-funded ban. Travel to Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas had previously been prohibited due to the 2017 law. …

