California Bill Would Ban Most Pre-Employment Drug Tests For Marijuana

A new bill introduced in the state legislature seeks to prohibit California workplaces from using evidence of past marijuana use — such as that gathered during a urine or hair test — as a reason to deny someone a job.
The effort comes five years after Californians voted to legalize recreational weed.
But for many seeking jobs in state government, cannabis use can be an obstacle to getting hired. Job applicants in the private sector who use marijuana on their personal time can also be disqualified.
Legalization advocates, including a legislator, are calling on the state to change employment laws. Critics say that the urine or hair tests can be used to show that a person has consumed marijuana in the past, but not whether they are actively intoxicated with THC, the drug’s chief psychoactive ingredient. …
Comments
A company or person should have the right to hire a person who is and has been drug free.
“…not whether they are actively intoxicated with THC….” This quote is intentionally deceptive. The restriction on hiring someone who ingests THC on weekends or at all should be the right of businesses. I know a number of businesses who hire people from AA intentionally. They give them a chance. They also have to pass weekly drug tests.
Should that not be the case for THC?
Yes that sounds reasonable. CA loves to give the business a hard time bending the rules when THC is in the picture. How much of a chance would a THC driver on the freeway give a normal driver? That’s right NO CHANCE AT ALL because the THC driver has no normal mind to deal with it. You lose!