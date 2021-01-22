California braces for a surge in evictions

California courts are bracing for eviction cases to double over the next year as pandemic-related financial woes deepen for thousands of renters across the state.
Landlords are expected to file 240,000 new eviction cases — twice what occurs in a typical year, according to estimates by state court officials. The projection takes into account the looming expiration of state eviction protections, which end in late January.
While Gov. Gavin Newsom hopes to extend the renter safeguards, he’s also asked the Legislature to increase the judicial system’s funding so that courts can prepare for an eventual surge in evictions.
“If cases in fact do not double, and we certainly hope they won’t, these funds will be returned,” Newsom spokesman Jesse Melgar said. …
Comments
Meanwhile, our Governor Newsom continues to perpetuate the state’s dysfunctional energy polices and continues to do everything possible to INCREASE energy costs for Californians.
California energy policies have already made the state’s electricity and fuel prices among the highest in the nation which have been contributory to the rapid growth of “energy poverty” for the 18 million (45 percent of the 40 million Californians) that represent the Hispanic and African American populations of the state.
The growing homelessness and poverty populations in CA, gives the Governor more to talk about, while he fuels (no pun intended) energy poverty of the CA residents.