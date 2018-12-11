California Can’t Afford ‘Pre-K for All’ Plan

By

With their grip on state politics stronger than ever, Sacramento Democrats are champing at the bit to chase after their base’s dream of so-called “universal pre-K.”

The unwisdom of the scheme, however, is already taking its toll on its plausibility. While the sheer weight of facts will nudge officials toward a more prudent course, it’s important for Californians to recognize in advance that the plan isn’t right for the state.

To begin with, there’s the cost. Already, taxpayers are spending over $1 billion to fund preschool for 175,000 kids. Legislation introduced by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, to expand preschool coverage to 100,000 additional children could cost up to $1.5 billion, according to EdSource.

The more the programs expand, Californians can rest assured, the more their expenses will expand along with them. Seven years ago, general fund appropriations clocked in close to $80 billion. This year, they’re almost $140 billion. Meanwhile, McCarty alone is at the ready with several more big-spending education bills — one to increase pay for public preschool teachers, and another to put $500 million in new school bonds before voters. …

