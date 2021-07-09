California Coronavirus Cases Rise For First Time In Months

After months of steady declines, coronavirus infections are once again on the rise in California as the state struggles with slowing daily vaccination rates and the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.
While it’s too soon to say whether the upticks are a trend or a blip, health experts and state officials expressed confidence that California’s reopening and the return of something resembling normality were not in jeopardy.
“This is the call to anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated: Get vaccinated,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a briefing Wednesday. “What more evidence do you need?”
There is widespread scientific consensus that fully vaccinated people have an excellent chance of being protected from severe illness or death from any coronavirus strain, including Delta. In both Los Angeles and San Diego counties over the past half-year, 99.8% of people who died from COVID-19 had not been inoculated. …
Comments
What they aren’t saying is are the vaccinated getting Covid themselves? Notice how they don’t differentiate between what they know and what they want you to know. Working at a hospital there is plenty. Firstly, they would have a record of those vaccinated because you are now in a study much as a guinea pig regarding the possible long term effects and the adverse side effects seen shortly thereafter. I would like to see the data on those infected currently and if close to 70% of CA is vaccinated perhaps the vaccinated are getting the virus? The Pfizer and Moderna only claim to lessen the symptoms, never said you can’t get it or give it. If there is a 99.9% of rate of recovery why the push on the youngest population which is not really affected by Covid? Something does not smell right in Denmark and it should be a personal choice not a shaming by the community choice. There will be many variants as there is to the flu every year but for those in law enforcement, military, hospital workers and fire fighters at least 50% have serious objections to being forced to get an experimental vaccine that they are touting as safe but can not really determine that until it goes through at least 2 years of rigorous studies citing the side effects long term as well as short. For good solid information read Epoch Times or watch video of Dr. Marlone, this weeks, who invented mRNA, he has very good information which is being silenced through the big Tech rulers such as Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Bezos, Linked, the guys that want you to know nothing about the vaccine but to just blindly get it. I wonder if they got it? Doubtful.
This treatment was forced through the legal arena to serve those being most vulnerable, the elderly and those with immune system disorders aka co-morbidities, never intended for young people thus the bottle stating “not for those under 18”! Why the rush for children when we do not know what this does in the future?
Amen brother. More kids are dying from the regular flu than Covid. No talk about testing for antibodies and giving those that have them the same status as those that have been given the shot. Basic science.