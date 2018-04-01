California Court Leaders Staying Mostly Silent on Judiciary Harassment Settlements

By

California’s court leaders are staying mostly mum about revelations that the judiciary branch paid more than $600,000 to investigate and settle harassment complaints against judges and court employees over the last eight years.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye addressed the payments briefly Tuesday during an interview with Michael Krasny, host of San Francisco public radio station KQED’s public affairs show “Forum.” She confirmed the settlement figures cited in The Recorder and elsewhere were “accurately reported.”

“Unacceptable,” Krasny said.

“Absolutely,” Cantil-Sakauye responded.

“Egregious,” Krasny continued.

“Shocking,” Cantil-Sakauye replied.

The interview didn’t explore any additional thinking from Cantil-Sakauye, and she didn’t elaborate.

A spokesman for the chief justice later declined The Recorder’s request for an interview, saying she could not comment on the settlement records “because of the possibility of litigation.” He did not elaborate. …

