California deputy shot in head during ‘ambush’ attack

The sheriff for San Luis Obispo County, Calif., said that the deputy shot early Wednesday morning at a police station was hit in the head, with the sheriff calling it an “ambush” attack.

The unidentified deputy was hit in the face when a gunman shot at the Paso Robles Police Department building at about 3:45 a.m., according to a release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged attacker, who police identified as Mason James Lira, 26, remains at large after a search of Paso Robles, Calif.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said during a Wednesday press conference that the shooter attacked the police station, blowing out windows and a door while officers were inside.

Parkinson said the deputy was in serious but stable condition with a bullet lodged in his head. …

