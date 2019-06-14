California DMV budget rises 17 percent in Real ID push

By

Millions of Californians have yet to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles for a driver’s license that will soon be required if they want to board airplanes or enter other federal facilities, including prisons and military bases, without a passport.

To help the DMV promote the federally mandated Real ID program and navigate ongoing implementation challenges, state lawmakers approved a budget on Thursday that will boost the department’s budget by more than $242 million.

It’s a 17 percent increase that brings the DMV’s total budget to $1.36 billion. …

