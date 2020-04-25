California doesn’t disclose coronavirus deaths at nursing homes

By

As deaths from the coronavirus rise, topping 1,500 across California, families are left in the dark about how many of those occur in the nursing homes, where their ill parents and others they love remain isolated, because the state Department of Public Health has so far declined to say.

In Santa Clara County, which does disclose the data, nearly 30% of all coronavirus deaths have occurred in nursing homes.

Now, advocates for residents say the lack of data on nursing home deaths hides how widespread and deadly the virus is in those settings, and withholds critical information from people who have to decide whether to move into a facility or remain in one. …

