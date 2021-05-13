California Ending Mask Mandate June 15?

By

One day after saying California was likely to lift its mask mandate for “businesses large and small” when the state reopens June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested Wednesday that pandemic-related requirements for face coverings will probably remain for “indoor activities.”

The governor’s remarks left open the issue of which indoor settings might still have mask mandates in a little over a month.

On Tuesday, Newsom told a Los Angeles reporter that masks will be required “only in those settings that are indoor, only in those massively large settings where people from around the world, not just around the country, are convening and where people are mixing in real dense spaces.”

Otherwise, Newsom told KTTV-TV, “we’ll make guidance recommendations, but … no mandates and no restrictions on businesses large and small.” …

