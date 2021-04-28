California Ethnic Studies Program Blasted As ‘Hate For America’

By

From the L.A. Times:

California’s new ethnic studies curriculum is being put to an early test in Orange County, where organizers are riling up parents in the Los Alamitos Unified School District to oppose elective coursework and materials they say promote divisive, anti-white rhetoric.

“These courses are filled with hate for America and all America stands for,” opponents wrote in a letter to the Los Alamitos community, adding that the curriculum “teaches children that America is based on white supremacy and that white people are racists, even if they don’t know it.”

The ethnic studies model curriculum — which is intended to help educators develop classes that guide students through the histories, struggles and contributions of Asian, Black, Latino and Native American communities, among other groups — was unanimously approved in March by the state Board of Education after nearly two years of discussions, protests and rewrites.

But the lessons hailed by state Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond as a path to helping students “understand the forces that stand in the way of our shared humanity” are prompting some in Los Alamitos to push back. …

