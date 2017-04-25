California further delays lethal injection regulations

As reported by the Associated Press:

California corrections officials are delaying their new lethal injection regulations by four months, officials announced Monday, pushing back this week’s deadline until late August.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation needs more time to update the proposed rules after an initial version was rejected by state regulators in December, spokeswoman Terry Thornton said.

The move drew immediate criticism from a legal foundation that sued to force the state to switch to a single drug to carry out the death penalty.

No inmates have been executed in California since 2006. The state now has nearly 750 condemned inmates, the nation’s largest death row by far.

Office of Administrative Law Director Debra Cornez granted the department’s request for a delay in a letter dated Friday but disclosed on Monday. …