California Gas Prices Climb 50 Cents in 1 Month Ahead of Gas Tax Increase Slated for Summer

By

Los Angeles County gas prices spiked again over the weekend, with the average price climbing about 10 cents a gallon to $3.88 as of Monday, the latest AAA figures show.

That’s higher than California’s statewide average of $3.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which also happens to be the most expensive of any state at the moment.

In one month, prices at the pump have soared in the Golden State, climbing from an average of $3.30 to $3.80, according to AAA.

L.A. County, meanwhile, has seen an even sharper spike, with the cost increasing by about 55 cents since March 8. …

Click here to read the full article from KTLA5