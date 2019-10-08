California gas prices soar above $4

Gasoline prices have spiked in California, soaring well above what most Americans are paying at the pump. In some locations, Californians are paying $5 for a gallon of gas.
A number of refinery outages tightened gas supply in the market. The average price of regular gas in California rose to $4.18 a gallon, the highest level since May 13, 2014, according to the Oil Price Information Service, which gathers data for the AAA.
California’s gas prices are the most expensive in the United States: The national average is currently $2.65 a gallon.
Most motorists around the country are noticing gas prices declining or stabilizing, which is normal for autumn. Gas prices typically drop after the busy summer driving season, AAA said. But that trend hasn’t taken hold on the West Coast this fall. …
Gee, and to think that last Saturday I paid $2.24.9 for a gallon of gas in Branson, MO.
don’t ask the why of outages, any excuse will do. just map a timeline through each year this happens.
And this is with oil at about $50 barrel. Crazy