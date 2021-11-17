California Gas Prices Soar to Record High

By

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in California reached a record high on Monday.

The statewide average increased to $4.68 a gallon Monday, according to figures from the AAA, Fox 11 reported.

“This new average surpasses the previous record of $4.67 set in Oct, 2012,” the outlet continued:

The average price of regular gasoline in California is $1.27 higher than the current national average of $3.41, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.672, moving within 3.3 cents of the all-time high. The average price rose 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.9 cents more than it was one week ago, 20.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.523 higher than one year ago.

In a social media post on Thursday, oil and refined products analyst Patrick De Haan said average gasoline prices in California were at all-time record highs, “beating out both 2012 and 2008 records. $4.68/gal today statewide average”: